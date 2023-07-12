Ghanaian Afropop artiste Kelvyn Boy shares his struggles in dealing with his faith while pursuing his musical career

Growing up in the church, he notes that their strict teachings made it a bit difficult for him to expand his career in secular music

Kelvyn Boy added that he believes challenges are just part of life, and he embraces them

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Brown, popularly known as Kelvyn Boy, has spoken out about how difficult it is to grow as a secular talent in the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) church.

He mentions that they see you differently once you start doing things contrary to the church's teachings.

Kelvyn boy described the experience as feeling like he was contaminated.

Kelvyn Boy appeared on the Onua Showtime show, discussing how his career path conflicts with his faith.

I feel the SDA teachings and other rules tame many talents. There are too many rules, and they see you as contaminated if you move somehow.

Challenges in everything thing should make you stronger.

Kelvyn Boy details how he built his passion for music

The Ghanaian Afrobeat prodigy mentioned that his father was his first music mentor.

According to Kelyvn Boy, watching his father sing in church stirred up the passion for music in his soul.

He recounted how he early looked forward to singing in church every Sabbath.

I don't remember when I learnt how to sing. I just picked up on it because my father used to sing in church. I was always watching him, and one day, he put me up on a table, and I sang so well. Since then, I have cried if they don't allow me to sing in church every Sabbath.

Source: YEN.com.gh