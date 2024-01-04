Kaakie has announced her plans to return to music after a hiatus to focus on career and family

The artiste made this announcement in a recent interview with 3 FM's Giovanni and AJ Sarpong

Netizens have welcomed her decision and began counting down to her first release after her long break

Ghanaian dancehall singer, Kaakie has announced her plans to return to the music music scene.

The artiste who was affiliated with renowned musician Samini, abruptly took a break from music to focus on school, career and family.

She made her decision public during a radio interview on 3fm with Giovanni and AJ Sarpong.

Kaakie announces return to music Photo source: Facebook/Kaakiegh, Instagram/Kaakiegh

Source: Facebook

Kaakie opens up about life out of the public eye

According to Kaakie, her break away from music and the public has been helpful to her personally. The musician graduated in 2019 and lives with her supportive husband and a child, birthed in 2020.

Even though she has been focusing on her career and family, the Too Much hitmaker disclosed in her interview that she didn't stop singing and has been working behind the scenes. For instance, the musician put up a post two years ago on Instagram recruiting lyricists.

It's unclear if Kaakie would return to any of the labels she was affiliated with before her hiatus. But the singer in her new interview confirmed that in addition to her working behind the scenes, she has been meeting new people who will help relaunch her music career.

Netizens react to Kaakie's decision to return to music

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Kaakie's comeback.

sammy_stone01 said:

I'm excited to know that because she was my big fan way back. "Awenemagadu"

director_prosdel wrote:

I was thinking about her coming back recently. Good to see you KKaakie

elikem_the_gossip remarked:

Come show them how it's done..

richie_rich_mase added:

Wow come show them how it’s done properly

