Former Class FM content producer Nene Kabutey Dosoo has left family and loved ones sorely heartbroken after he reportedly passed away.

His untimely demise was announced by Facebook user El Shepherd, who claimed to be a junior brother of the deceased.

Brother announces death

Taking to his account on Thursday, July 13, El Shepherd prayed for the repose of the departed. He did not disclose the cause of Dosoo's sudden demise.

"I am very sad to announce the sudden death of my senior brother, William Kabutey Dosoo. REST WELL, NENE," he posted on Facebook.

The abrupt death of the former GhanaNewsPage.com editor has evoked emotions in media friends and online users.

GHOne TV presenter Natalia Nana Ama Andoh noted that she was heartbroken in a Facebook post.

Media colleagues and loved ones heartbroken

Since the media personality's death became public, people have been posting messages of intense heartbreak.

Radio/TV presenter Natalia Nana Ama Andoh wrote:

Kabutey, you didn't try for me at all. My heart is broken. What happens to all the plans you/we had? Ahhhh, Nene, you've had me crying through the night. I met you as my producer in 2016, and you became my brother, whom I never left behind. When I saw you every day at your last job, all we did was make plans.

You would jump in front of me any time something came at me. When anyone spoke negatively of me, here you were, ready to go at them. This is really the last thing I expected, and I'm pained. I feel physical pain in my chest Kabut; you didn't try for me. I don't know what I'm writing, Kabutey; I pray you find peace in the afterlife. Rest Easy, Nene, you came, you saw, you conquered. Rest Easy; you did good!

Nana Adwoa commented:

Goddddd, Nene Kabutey Dosoo. This can't be true.

Abraham Aidoo posted:

''You will not Miss Heaven! You were so kind and respectful, with a great sense of humour. You really lived for God. RIP, Nene Kabutey Dosoo, May your family be strengthened and comforted.

Fredalvis Agbenyo reacted:

Nene Kabutey Dosoo, OUR HEART ARE BROKEN. WE NEVER SAW THIS COMING, BROTHER; VERY SORRY.

