Asamoah Gyan has shared a video of an ex-footballer talking about the pain that accompanies retirement due to certain health conditions

Asamoah Gyan used the video to teach netizens who are quick to troll and criticise others for knowing that footballers are passionate about their job

He added that he prayed everyone who criticises footballers despite not knowing their struggles and passion for the game to experience it too

Ex-Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has spoken about football struggles, retirement and the pain that comes with having to retire or underperform due to certain health conditions.

The statement made by Gyan seems to reply to some tools and critics who are quick to comment about football matters without knowing what it actually entails.

Asamoah Gyan talks about football struggles, prays his critics experienced same Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video shared by Asamoah Gyan on his verified Instagram account on July 13, 2023, the ace Black Stars captain revealed that a lot of footballers faced severe challenges, affecting their performance.

The successful footballer shared a poignant video featuring another player discussing the difficulties of retiring from the sport they both love due to some health complications.

Gyan, who recently announced his retirement from professional football, used the emotional footage to shed light on the pain and challenges most athletes face and why it affects their performance.

The entertaining and philanthropic footballer inferred that some athletes battle serious issues, including health conditions affecting their pitch performance. As a result, it would be best if people took their time to analyze situations before they criticised footballers.

Gyan said:

"People criticize harshly without knowing what we also go through. Hmmmm. I’m praying some of you guys to be in our position, then you will understand "

Watch the video of Asamoah Gyan talking about retirement below

Some Ghanaisn reacted to Asamoah Gyan's message about footballers' struggles

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the message from Asamoah Gyan, agreeing with the challenges footballers face, while others opined that he hoped for the best for his followers instead.

nymelodyofficial commented:

Chaley! Mentally, People are fighting serious battles silently... be kind to people..

pluckysam_ps commented:

Gyan, no player can be compared to you! Very best! ❤️

jnr_royal_ commented:

It hurts when you are doing your best, and your best is been rubbished, total heartbreak . Until you get into that same position of the victim, you have no right to criticize or judge.

gadaaphi02 commented:

Well, I believe we should rather hope for people to find wisdom and understand things rather than pray they get in our shoes to know how it feels. Let’s spread love ❤️.

