Simona Osei Strong, the daughter of rapper Strongman Burner, displayed her incredible talent for making the sound that cows make

Her mother, Nana Ama Storng, recorded the funny video of her child speaking with a heavy British accent and encouraging her mum

The adorable video got many people laughing hard in the comments section as they shared feedback on Simona's budding talents

Simona Osei Strong, the daughter of rapper Strongman Burner, left many people in awe when she mimicked the various sounds cows made in a hilarious video.

Strongman Burner's daughter, Simona Strong, makes cow sounds in a trending video. Image credit: @simonaoseistrong

Source: Instagram

Simona Strong moos in a video

In the video, Simona Osei noted that she had a talent for making the sounds of animals, and one she could do with ease was that of a cow.

Speaking with a heavy British accent, she asked her hundreds of Instagram followers,

"Do you know how to do a cow sound?"

Before she proceeded to flaunt her talent, the young fashion icon cleared her throat and attempted the first time. However, that did not impress her, and she repeated it.

Her mother, Nana Ama Strong, recorded the video and was left in awe. She asked her daughter whether she was a cow, which made her laugh.

Meanwhile, Simona is known for imitating sounds. She went viral for mimicking President Akufo-Addo's speech.

Below is the video of Simona making cow sounds:

Reactions to Simona Strong making cow sounds

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section, getting people to share their reviews on her actions. Others also talked about how much they had missed seeing her funny videos.

Below are the comments under Simona's Instagram post:

obaapa_23 said:

"Fineeeee girl doing cow sound chai mbano 😂😂😂😂"

nanak.247 said:

"Someone's wife 😂😂😂"

seliluv said:

"I miss you my love 😍❤️❤️❤️"

mansahessel said:

"Simo baby,I miss you 😍"

franklina_agbenyegah said:

"We miss you 🥰🥰🥰 rough..."

redberry_17 said:

"Where have u been dear 💖"

beautyqueen0707 said:

"We miss u ooo❤️"

shefocuz said:

"BEAUTIFUL GURL❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌"

akosuapomaah52 said:

"Awwwn so adorable 😍 💖"

Strongman's daughter shuts down Our Day

YEN.com.gh also reported that Strongman's daughter was spotted in high spirits on her school's last day of the term.

Simona's Our Day outfit and dramatic performance for the third occasion had many netizens dropping comments.

Netizens heaped significant praise on the rapper's daughter, appreciating her stagecraft as well as her confidence.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh