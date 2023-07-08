Asamoah Gyan dropped Photos of his beautiful daughter Ohemaa, wishing her a happy birthday

The little girl looked taller and all grown up as she glowed in the exquisite photos, leaving many Ghanaians in awe

Many social media users congratulated Gyan for being blessed with such a beautiful daughter and wished her a happy birthday

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan made a lot of people happy when he posted some lovely pictures of his cute daughter Ohemaa on her birthday on his Instagram page.

Asamoah Gyan and his daughter Ohemaa Photo Source: asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

The photos showed how much Ohemaa had grown and how pretty she looked, leaving many Ghanaians amazed.

In the pictures, Ohemaa seemed taller and more grown-up. She looked really happy and confident. When Gyan shared these special moments on social media, people could not help but be excited and full of love for the little girl.

Lots of Gyan's fans and friends sent him congratulations and wished Ohemaa a happy birthday. They said she was really beautiful and could not believe how much she had grown. Social media was filled with sweet messages as peeps wished Ohemaa a happy birthday.

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

Happy blessed day sweetheart . May you never lack in life. May the good lord guide and protect u all the days of ur life.

kobby.kyei reacted:

Blessings on you little one. May you grow to make a huge impact in the lives of people like your dad!

dentaa_show wrote:

Look at my girl Hem Hemmmm❤️happy birthday my darling

filaman_ghana's profile picture commented:

Happy Glorious Birthday Ohemaa ❤️ Daddy loves you

Abena_guyguy said:

She really Loooks like Hajia4reall oo or it's my eye? She's pretty

Asamoah Gyan plays games with dad

In another story, Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan shared a video of himself challenging his father to a draughts game.

Gyan's father, who seemed to be a pro at the game, was all smiles as they sat opposite each other in the wholesome video.

The video has garnered thousands of views, with his fans appreciating the quality time the footballer spent with his father after his retirement.

Source: YEN.com.gh