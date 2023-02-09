DJ Switch, in an adorable video she shared on her TikTok page, showed off her impressive dance moves and awed many

The pleasant young lady perfectly mimicked Michael Jackson's legendary dance moves with little effort

The video grabbed the attention of social media users as they admired the young DJ and her endearing dance steps

Young Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Switch, stunned folks with her impeccable dance moves in a video she shared on her Instagram page.

She mesmerised her followers with her effortless moves and impeccable rhythm. She flawlessly executed the King of Pop's legendary moonwalk, a move mastered by few and remains a staple of MJ's legacy.

In the viral video, DJ Switch was seen performing the impressive Michael Jackson dance moves in her apartment, adding a personal touch to the already outstanding performance.

She transformed her apartment into a dance floor and effortlessly executed each move, capturing the hearts of fans.

The video showcased her talent as a dancer. It highlighted her creativity and ability to turn any space into a stage.

With her infectious energy and passion for music, DJ Switch got netizens applauding her and encouraging her to drop more dance videos.

In addition to her stunning dance moves, DJ Switch paid homage to Michael Jackson by dressing up in an outfit which mimicked his iconic costumes. She was dressed in all black and wore a round black hat.

Ghanaians Fawn Over DJ Switch's Michael Jackson's moves

_kofi_prince1 wrote:

We miss you from Ghana

raymondattigah was impressed:

Michael Jackson Dj

belinda__quotes_5535 wrote:

First female Michael Jackson

riberyprince said:

Wow excellent dance from my beautiful Queen

sofoline2022 was also impressed:

Super talented...

