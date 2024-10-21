Lil Win, in a video he shared on Instagram, flaunted his two pet dogs, a brown and white one and a black one

The actor, who was on a couch, hilariously introduced the pets and shared funny names he had given them

In the comments section, many Ghanaians found the names he gave the dogs and his antics very hilarious

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win entertained his fans with a funny video he shared on Instagram, where he showed off his two pet dogs.

Lil Win flaunts his pet dogs in a trending Instagram video. Photo source: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The video, which quickly caught the attention of his followers, showed the actor relaxing on a couch as he introduced a brown-and-white dog and a black dog.

humorously disclosed the names he had given the dogs, which many of his followers found amusing. The actor gave the pets Twi names, which translated into profane English words, an unconventional way of naming pets.

The comments section of the post was flooded with funny reactions from fans, most of whom found the names he chose for the pets hilarious.

Lil Win gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Lil Win shared what he named his dogs.

roddyreal_4evergram said:

"This man you’ll always fine a way to make me laugh eyyyi you !!"

s_vintage6 commented:

"If you don't stop that kind of laughter err..I almost drop ma phone"

iamgabbymens said:

"I'm with my duck😂😂😂Lilwiiiinnn"

okotor1gh wrote:

"Your students are looking at you an Same time listening to you, what king of English is this @officiallilwin she name is 😂"

nana_jemfy said:

"Daaggggg.. I name is, You name is, He name is, SHE NAME IS, it name is, they name is..🙌"

Lil at Kweku Flick's dad's funeral

Lil Win is a very supportive individual, and he showed his supportive nature during a rough patch for a colleague.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor attended the final funeral rites of the father of Ghanaian singer Kweku Flick.

The Kumawood actor was seen making his way to the funeral grounds and showing his support for his colleague.

