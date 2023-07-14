Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat got many people to admire her growth when she shared old pictures she posted on Facebook three years ago

Reposting the pictures on Instagram in 2023, she noted that it is good to reminisce about old times

Many people who follow her page noticed her growth and commented on it, while others gushed over her

2019 Talented Kidz winner, Nakeeyat the Poet, got many people talking about her growth after she dropped pictures on her Instagram page.

Old pictures of Nakeeyat the Poet. Image Credit: @nakeeyat

Nakeeyat drops old pictures

Climate change advocate, Nakeeyat the Poet, shared pictures of herself in 2020.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram with a screenshot, she noted that Facebook reminded her of her posts from three years ago.

In the pictures, she was dressed casually in a mini jeans skirt and a white tank top.

She wore black boots. Her hair was braided and held in a ponytail which was styled with beads. She made different poses and dance moves.

Captioning the post, Nakeeyat stated it was good to reminisce by sharing old pictures. She wrote:

#tbt post and delete soonThrowback de3, it’s good paa. It’s the last slide's boot for me #2020

Below is a carousel post of Nakeeyat's old pictures from 2020.

Fans react to Nakeeyat's old pictures

Many of her ardent fans talked about how all-grown up she has become after they compared the old pictures to how she looks now.

The comment section was also filled with people who admired how she looked in 2020, such that they commented with love and heart emojis.

See selected comments from Nakeeyat's fans below:

paullovesherown said:

Beautiful dear. Now u are growing too fat work on it ❤️❤️

feliciamensah672 stated:

You have grown now

danyl_quay remarked:

What am I seeing

ampaabengmabelduodu said:

My little girl is now a big girl❤️

miz_nyakoa said:

Can't stop laughing

itz_khalhi stated:

Princess nakeeyat

afia_twerkfest said:

Akiti

abenaticks stated:

Cutieee Nakeeee

Nakeeyat displays fire leg work on a New York ship cruise

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat displayed fire dance moves during Kuami Eugene's performance on a New York ship cruise.

She did the leg work moves so effortlessly that people began to praise her.

