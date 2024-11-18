Nana Ama McBrown, in an interview, shared she would not oppose her daughter, Maxin, keeping her baby if she became pregnant as a teenager

The actress said she would inform the parents of her daughter's prospective partner of the relationship and advise them not to scare their son

Nana Ama McBrown added that parents' actions could pressure sons to convince others' daughters to abort the baby and put their lives in danger

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown has shared the advice she would give her daughter, Maxin if she got pregnant as a teenager in future.

Nana Ama McBrown speaks about Maxin

In an interview with Fakye TV, Nana Ama McBrown stated that she would not oppose her daughter Maxin keeping her baby if she became pregnant before becoming an adult, irrespective of the situation.

The Onua Showtime TV show host said she adored her daughter since she is her only child, even though she would like to give birth to many children later in life.

"If my child gets pregnant at 16 years, she will give birth at 17 years. If she gets pregnant at 18 or 19 years, she will give birth. With Maxin, I have only one child. I pray God to hurry up and give me more kids if possible. She is the only one I have if I don't give birth again. She is my everything."

Nana Ama McBrown noted that she would inform the parents of her daughter's prospective partner of their relationship. The celebrated actress said she would advise them against harsh treatment of their child.

The celebrated actress added that the parents' actions could pressure their son to convince her daughter to abort the baby, which could lead to the death of her daughter.

Nana Ama McBrown's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments from social media users below:

boatemaa009 commented:

"If not poverty, what is wrong with having a baby?"

Kausara Gaiyadu said:

"If you have ever gone through infertility, you will understand what she is saying."

nanaakua7317 commented:

"She doesn't want her to repeat what she did."

Desreen said:

"Not good to say this publicly."

Adwoaaaa commented:

"This should have been a secret, not publically said, just an opinion 🙌🏻🫸."

Elly said:

"This advice is not for the poor 😂."

Arthur Melo commented:

"Don't fall for her words ooo👂 eny3 saaa jail straight 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

