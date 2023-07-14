Renowned broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah and comic actor Akrobeto have recently met

A video of the two's encounter has been shared by the broadcaster showing them speaking English

Many of Nana Aba's followers have burst into laughter after seeing Akorbeto's speech in English

Renowned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah and comic actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, have stirred laughter online.

The two recently had an encounter and a video of their meeting was shared on social media by Nana Aba.

The video which was sighted on the Instagram page of the General Manager of EIB Network's English cluster (GHOne TV and Starr FM), had her trying to have a conversation with Akrobeto.

Nana Aba Anamoah met Akrobeto and it was all good vibes Photo source: @thenanaaba, @akrobeto_official

Nana Aba speaks English with Akrobeto

Standing with Akrobeto, the mother of one told the comic actor how she had missed him.

"Uncle, I have missed you so much," the broadcaster said with a big smile on her face.

An excited Akrobeto could not hold his laughter as he replied to Nana Aba's statement.

"Yeah Nana, me too the same missing," he said before laughing and running from the camera.

Nana Aba and Akrobeto's English encounter stirs laughter

Just like a previous video, the latest video of Nana Aba and Akrobeto has triggered funny reactions on social media. While some talked about the actor's English, others observed a difference in the colour of their teeth.

quench1 said:

The same missing deir the same missing y3n bre y3 hahahahahhaa

felix3tet said:

Me too "The Same Missing"

mrwealth.re said:

Difference between eating palm nut soup and eating cereals in childhood, a word to a wise is enough

iameme_fa said:

The difference between the teeth

