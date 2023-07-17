Ghanaian Afrobeats singer King Promise turn New Jersey upside down with his hit song, Terminator

The singer pulled a massive crown during his performance at the Afrobeats Festival in Newark

Even though there was a slight downpour, attendees sang King Promise's Terminator word for word

Ghanaian musician King Promise attracted a massive crowd at the Afrobeats Festival in Newark with his hit song, Terminator.

The crowd stood in the rain, singing the song verbatim to verbatim alongside the singer.

As usual, King Promise commanded the stage with energetic moves and a splendid delivery.

A collage of King Promise performing at The Afrobeat Festival in Newark Image credit: @iamkingpromise

Many were surprised to see the Afrobeats Festival concertgoers defy the rains to watch King Promise perform.

In the video, some were under umbrellas while others enjoyed the rain on their skin.

King Promise ended the performance with the famous Terminator dance challenge on the stage.

Click here to watch the video.

Peeps react to Black American showing love to King Promise at the Afrobeats Festival in Newark

The comment section was ablaze with congratulatory messages for the singer. Many noted that King Promise held the audience captive with his music despite the rains.

Morkonjay Blaye commented:

It was absolutely amazing yesterday, but the rain was messing things up.. we had fun.

Cobby Royal Incoom commented:

Wow .. what an amazing incredible, competent live performance .. this guy is better and best than so-called Shatta and Sarkodie & co fireworks performance.

Clyde Steven commented:

Things we love to see. Keep making us proud.

Agnes Jacklyn Emefa commented:

Absolutely amazing.

Enbodam Jek commented:

POWERFUL__Ghana Music De Ewiaaaaase NyinaaaaaaaaaaaaA___Enbodam.

Eddy Blay commented:

This guy has to be forced into Ghana most Strongest.

