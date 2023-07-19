Ghanaian entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah Baidoo gave a rich assessment of Shatta Wale's career

Although the two have been known to have disagreed on issues publicly on several occasions, this did not seem to affect Arnold's opinion of the dancehall artiste

According to him, Shatta Wale is very talented for remaining relevant all these years despite the regular emergence of new talents

According to entertainment analyst Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Shatta Wale deserves his flowers for maintaining his relevance since he joined the showbiz industry in 2004.

Speaking to KSM, Arnold added that despite Shatta's rough character and sometimes extreme behaviours, he is very talented.

He also explained why he would score Shatta Wale a 10/10 over other artistes.

Arnold Asamoah acknowledged Shatta Wale's talent and gift. He said that the versatile nature of Shatta's talent has helped him retain his relevance over the years.

"Shatta Wale has been able to stay relevant for a long period of time. Staying relevant in the Ghanaian industry is not easy because new acts are coming up every now and then. And our system is in such a way that if new acts come up, we gravitate towards the new ones.

Peeps react to Arnold's assessment of Shatta Wale's career

Many agreed with what Arnold said about Shatta Wale's talent and hard work.

cashizzbloodd commented:

This guy is so intelligent…he seems to know everything…He is underrated…The best journalist I have ever known .

hisholiness2010 commented:

Arnold is a critical thinker, and he analyses issues as it is critically without any sentiment attached to it.

jacynthaabeyie commented:

Among all, you are my favourite on the United Show. You talk so well. We will add you to the Shatta movement .

abena_dede01 commented:

Don’t know when I will disagree with you Much respect ✊

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo reveals secret job at the airport, peeps shocked by his humility

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how netizens reacted to entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah Baidoo's other source of income.

The columnist uploaded a video of himself stepping out of an aircraft dressed in work gear.

Rumours of Arnold's work in the aviation industry started after his fight with Shatta Wale, where the musician called him a mere critic.

