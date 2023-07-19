Ghanaian entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah has finally shown the world proof of his other job

Rumours of his work in the aviation industry started after he scuffled with Shatta Wale, where the musician called him a lowly critic

Reactions to the video he shared himself have garnered wholesome comments from peeps

Ghanaian entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah Baidoo shocked many when he eventually gave a sneak peep into his life as an aviation safety inspector.

The outspoken columnist shared a video of himself exiting an aircraft after what seems to be an inspection.

He calmly walked down the airstair with a stack of documents under his arm and a safety vest over his jacket.

A collage of Arnold Asamoah Baidoo exiting an aircraft

Source: Instagram

In 2021, Arnold Asamoah told Delay that he earned more than GH¢10,000 working in the aviation industry.

He also explained his job description, which included issuing licenses to issues license to pilots, cabin crew, and aircraft engineers. Arnold said to Delay,

"Some media folks came to my office at the airport to have an interview with me. They asked what I do, and I explained to them, so they estimated my salary after getting to know what I do."

Watch the video of Arnold Asamoah working as an aviation officer below:

Netizens react to Arnold Asamoha's job as an officer in the aviation industry

Many asked Arnold to give them free flight seats after finally seeing proof that the entertainment journalist was also an aviation safety officer.

raychel_ena commented:

Today Arnold has shown his Aviation side, and we love to see it. Keep going higher, Arnold.

unbreakablejb1 commented:

Arnold, please take me on your next trip wai.

mrgeorgebritton commented:

Chairman, let them know. “Show Working”.

ma_prnc commented:

Ah, so there is a spare seat. Bro please on your next trip kindly invite me wai.

sammybaahflex commented:

You Dey zoom the machines already eish Bro abotare lol

