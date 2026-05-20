A heated moment between Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Maxin, at the Accra International Airport has grabbed attention online

The actress took Maxin and her other children along to the Airport ahead of a UK trip, but her farewell did not exactly go according to plan

Maxin’s reaction to her mother’s farewell stirred reactions on social media, as some Ghanaians also praised the actress for gifting the children GH₵100 each

Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Maxin, grabbed online attention after displaying anger and devastation towards her mother and pointedly ignoring her.

Nana Ama McBrown's Daughter Maxin Appears Angry at Her During Airport Farewell, Video Emerges

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Gists Online, the popular actress and her daughters were seen at the Accra International Airport ahead of a business trip to the United Kingdom.

Before departing, the actress was heard telling her young daughters that they should be respectful and well-behaved in her absence.

As she spoke to the children, Maxin ignored her and looked angry and devastated. She refused to respond to Nana Ama McBrown’s advice to behave in her absence, leading the actress to acknowledge her anger.

“I am going, everybody take care. Be good in the house, ok, ok? You don’t want to respond,” she said, referring to Maxin.

Nana Ama McBrown promised to return soon and take the children on a trip to Canada, which appeared to cheer them all up, including Maxin.

The actress additionally gave the children GH₵100 each to buy something on their way home, another incident that stirred reactions on social media, along with Baby Maxin’s demeanour.

Below is the TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin’s airport interaction.

Reactions to McBrown and Maxin’s heated moment

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the airport interaction between Nana Ama McBrown and her daughters ahead of her trip to the UK.

𝑀𝒶𝒶𝓂𝑒 𝒩𝒾𝓀𝒾𝓉𝒶 🇬🇭 said:

"Maxine 😹😭."

Samuel Gyebi wrote:

"Maxine couldn’t hide her sadness 😩."

Queen B. commented:

"Maxin said don't go, Mama😂😂😂😂."

Akosuayenz615 said:

"Who noticed she treats the children equally 🥰? Aww, such a kind mum 🙏. May our mum live long>"

phelix_yidan wrote:

"Lol. My mom would have told me that there is everything at home; there is oil, there is rice, what do you want?"

McBrown storms UK for Dr Likee show

Nana Ama McBrown's trip to the airport was to appear at Dr Likee's Live show on May 22, 2026.

The Ghanaian comic actor has organised a night of comedy, music, and stage plays scheduled for the Indigo at the 02 in London.

Aside from Nana Ama McBrown, other billed stars include Akrobeto, Papa Kumasi, Medikal, and Wendy Shay.

Below is a Facebook video of some stars jetting to the UK to appear at the show.

Nana Ama McBrown celebrates Maxin's 7th birthday with images of her looking all grown and a heartfelt message of support. Image credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown celebrates Maxin's 7th birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown celebrated Maxin's 7th birthday in grand style.

In a social media post, she shared images showing her daughter looking all grown up and added a heartfelt message of love and support.

Source: YEN.com.gh