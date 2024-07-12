Afronita recently held a dance class in Spain with Dancegod Lloyd, with the focus being the famous Ghanaian dance move, Azonto

In a new video, the young dancer held a dance class with a group of dance students in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Social media users who watched the video of Afronita's dance class in Amsterdam have expressed their excitement

Ghanaian dancer Afronita is in the Netherlands after successfully hosting a joint dance class with Dancegod Lloyd in Spain at the Oyofe Festival Volume 6 event on July 6, 2024.

Afronita hosts dance class in Amsterdam

Afronita shared a TikTok video of herself hosting a dance class dubbed the Amsterdam Beginners Pop-Up Class at the Solution Dance Centre in the Netherlands.

The 2024 Britain's Got Talent finalist and her students displayed their incredible dance moves to the Let's Go Der song by Ghanaian musician King Jerry.

Afronita expressed her joy in spreading Ghana's culture to the rest of the world. She also thanked the students who joined her dance class for giving her a memorable moment.

She captioned the video:

"The joy I get in sharing my Ghanaian culture is everything for me! Thank you @Solution Dance Centre for having me! Thank you to everyone that came for my class despite the short notice Thank you Amsterdam! I appreciate it! I had the best time today. Italy see you soon!"

Afronita is on a European dance tour and is expected to host a dance class organised by Sweet Hour Eventz at the Via Vittorio Emanuele ll Roncadelle Brescia in Italy on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Below is the video of Afronita's dance class in Amsterdam:

Netizens react to the video of Afronita's dance class in Amsterdam

Afronita's video has excited many netizensa, who have applauded her for spreading her talents across Europe. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments.

SandyEli commented:

"Anytime I watch you dance, I remember what Nana Ama Mcbrown told you some time back. She said dance will take your feet places. I'm proud of girl !!!!!♥️"

Official Kweku Santos commented:

"I was asleep but the dance moves woke me up Afronita family gather her, Let's Goooo"

TahirFalila commented:

"Congrats STARGIRL on your 100M likes"

tyranhanhayhaa01 commented:

"You're indeed blessed keep soaring high"

kobbyowusudankwah commented:

"You are taking over the world soon"

Afronita to host dance class in Slovenia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita announced that she would visit Slovenia during her Europe tour.

She dropped a poster announcing her takeover of Slovenia, where she would host a dance class organised by Afro Event Ljubljana.

