Yaw Dabo, in a hilarious video he shared on his TikTok page, tried to bite a piece of bread from the hands of a little kid

The funny actor said the little boy was stingy and pretended to want to take his bread from him just to see his reaction

The little boy reacted just like Dabo had predicted and prevented him from having some of his food, which left netizens amused

Popular comedian and actor Yaw Dabo has left netizens in stitches with a funny TikTok video he recently shared on his page. In the video, Dabo could be seen engaging in a playful food battle with a little boy, attempting to take a piece of bread from the child's hands.

Actor Yaw Dabo playing with little kid Photo Source: samuel_dabo

Source: TikTok

The funny actor in the video had a mischievous grin, declaring that the little boy was being stingy with his bread. Dabo then humorously pretended to have an insatiable craving for the small piece of bread, making exaggerated gestures to indicate his interest in having a bite.

The little boy caught on to Dabo's play and held onto the bread tightly, not letting Dabo take it.

People loved watching the cheerful exchange between Yaw Dabo and the young boy. They dropped funny comments in the comment section, with some saying that the diminutive actor was playing with his mate.

Fans react to Yaw Dabo's funny video

Š.U.G Hightention said:

Am sure this boy is nana addo grandson

Nahim Seidu❤️ commented:

How can u collect your age mates food

kyereedmond47 wrote:

the voice alone . no matter how big his stardom is, he still humble himself. Seniorman respect!!

NanaQuami_96. commented:

I can see two kids playing here

Yaw Dabo plans to take young player abroad

In another story, Yaw Dabo reportedly decided to take Michael, the young talented footballer he adopted, to Europe.

In another episode of coverage of Dabo's academy training by blogger +Plus 1 Tv, he detailed that the actor had these plans for the young talent.

Some netizens have reacted to the video, applauding the actor for being kind to the young boy.

