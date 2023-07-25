Ghanaian actor Abusuapayin Judas has confirmed his blessings while mourning his dead friends

The veteran actor, who has relocated to the United States, showed off his good-looking physique and car in a video

Abusuapayin Judas said he was eternally grateful to God for his life

Ghanaian veteran actor Tweneboah Kodua, also known as Abusuapanin Judas, counted his blessings as he remembered the privileges he enjoyed.

In a video, Abusuapayin Judas showed gratitude for his life despite witnessing the death of his coworkers.

The veteran actor sang and danced, remembering how far he had come.

The footage showed Abusuapayin Judas energetically alighting from his car. He wore a short zipped high neck over a pair of jeans.

He said in the video: Oh, God, I thank you. Look at what God has done for me. Many of my colleagues are dead. Dead and gone. But here I am today, alive and strong. All I have is praise for God. Thank you, God.

Watch the full video below:

Recently, Abusuapayin Judas has returned to acting with his beautiful wife. They run a Youtube channel where they post short funny couple skits for their fans.

Peeps react to Abusuapayin Judas's testimony about his life abroad

The video's comment section was full of praise on Abusuapayin's behalf. Many pointed out the veteran actor's good health.

ghhyper1 commented:

We thank God for his blessings

herbikrak commented:

@director_prince_curls bro, he has been through hell in America.. he gotta enjoy his life and his peace, life hasn’t been easy for him.

jwigs1212 commented:

Judas still looks strong

Santo's alleged son says Abusuapayin Judas has abandoned him after his father's death

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a young man who claims to be the surviving son of the late Bob Santo accused Abusuapayin Judas of ignoring his pleas for help.

Santo and Abuapayin Judas were the movie stars of Ghana television in the 90s.

According to the young man, things have been bad for him since his father's death. He disclosed that he contacted Abusuapayin Judas several times, but the veteran actor has paid him no heed.

