Ghanaian YouTuber Teacher Kwadwo has been on a hiatus many fans have described as concerning

Rumours suggested the content creator and TV presenter had moved abroad, hence his absence online

A new report concerning the previous rumours about Teacher Kwadwo has surfaced on social media

On February 14, Teacher Kwadwo made his last social media post, sharing a Valentine's Day ad promoting gadgets, including mobile phones and other computer accessories.

Since then, his YouTube account, where he used to post reviews and satiric commentaries on recent happenings, has been dormant.

Sergio Manucho speaks on Teacher Kwadwo's hiatus from social media. Photo source: Facebook/TeacherKwadwo

Some colleagues have stated that their texts to the comedian's number have remained unread.

Teacher Kwadwo used to be a pupil teacher in one of Ghana's rural areas. He had several troubles with the country's institutions, and it's unclear if those had anything to do with his hiatus.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hitz FM's Sergio Manucho, who claims to have facilitated Teacher Kwadwo's rise, shared a vague update on the latter's whereabouts.

While he dismissed rumours that the comedian had travelled out of the country, he appealed to fans to pray for him. The Hitz FM presenter said:

"Kwadwo is too okay. But he is not okay like that. He needs prayers. He has been through a lot and needed to pay attention to his peace of mind. But we need to pay attention to him more."

Sergio Manucho didn't recount Teacher Kwadwo's specific struggles. He established that the comedian who used to work with Nana Ama McBrown and his team have yet to validate Sergio Manucho's claims.

Fans react to Sergio Manucho's account

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sergio Manucho's remarks about Teacher Kwadwo's hiatus.

@offeiericyoutuber2282 quizzed:

"So when is he coming out to talk ???"

Dave wrote:

"me i was expecting mcbrown would even take him to onua ooooo"

KING SIZE remarked:

"When you know where you come from you don't join the the group you don't belong, he was used by ndc to damage the Ghana education service."

Teacher Kwadwo cheekily replies GES

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Teacher Kwadwo responded to the Ghana Education Service's move to dismiss him as a professional teacher.

The content creator and outspoken educator shared a video jokingly complained about how life had become difficult after the government's decision.

