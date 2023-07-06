Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy disclosed plans for a possible collaboration with Shatta Wale in an interview

He pointed out that it might be difficult because Shatta Wale does not like to invest in his music videos

Stonebwoy added that he hopes such a partnership would not be at the right time for maximum impact

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy shared his thoughts on if he will be interested in joining Shahtta Wale on a song.

According to the Therapy hitmaker, such a partnership is unlikely, looking at how Shatta likes to do things for music.

But Stonebwoy did not dismiss the whole idea. He revealed he was open to the idea, but the timing is critical.

For him, he prays that their collaboration comes only a short time to create the waves it deserves.

Shatta has decided not to shoot any premium videos. He said it himself. He said he won't spend money on videos, and Ghanaians won't watch. Have you seen his videos? So that collab we will fight for one hour before we do anything.

But realistically, it will come. Everything happens in time, and I don't want to sound political. As I sit here, I believe in a clean heart, and I know that as powerhouses as the two of us are, we can shake the ground. Time will tell.

