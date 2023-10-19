Ghanaian broadcaster and fashion entrepreneur, KOD has expressed his impression with a young Ghanaian electrician

Impressed by his striking looks, the brain behind Rhythms on da Runway established that the young electrician would be his first model for the December showdown

He asked fans to share their thoughts about the handsome young man and many netizens think the electrician deserves a shot

Former broadcaster and CEO of the Nineteen 57 fashion brand, KOD, has become interested in a young and uniquely handsome man who is an electrician and AC repairer for Reggie Rockstone.

KOD, wants the dark-skinned electrician to join the list of models to be showcased at this year's Rhythms on da Runway event in December.

In a video shared online, the fashion mogul, so impressed about the young man's looks, said "I have my first model for Ryhthms on da Runway, this guy is not going for any casting."

KOD wants this handsome model to join Rhythms on da runway Photo Source: Facebook/KofiOtchere-Darko

KOD gushes over handsome young handsome man with model looks and potential

Reviewing the uniquely handsome boy's looks with Joy FM journalist, KOD revealed that he became interested in the boy when Reggie Rockstone, sent him a video of the boy.

Reggie Rockstone, who turned 59 this year, heralded as the founder of hiplife is known for spotlighting young talents including this electrician whose name was given as Emmanuel.

The veteran musician who discovered the young Emmanuel was struck by his beauty and unique body features. That led him to make a video of the boy, unearthing his talents to KOD and by extension, the world.

According to KOD, Saint Osei, the deceased fashion mogul dad of Reggie Rockstone also used to scout modelling talents from the street.

Netizens agree with KOD; they want to see the AC Repairer on Rhythms on da Runway

In several comments to KOD's video shared online, many netizens are also impressed with the handsome AC repairer's looks and features. They have begun rooting for him to walk the prestigious Rhythms on Da Runway in December.

Ivy Heward-Mills commented

This is show stopper! Can’t wait to see him on the runway at Rhythms

Naa Dina Thompson said

Wow! That's awesome! chale he will turn heads

Emmanuel Atignongo said

Very unique and handsome , thanks for discovering this guy Reggie Rockston

Efia Odo turns heads at the launch of this year's Rhythms on da Runway.

Not too long ago, KOD launched this year's Rhythms on da Runway which has fast become a flagship event on the annual December in Ghana calendar.

At the plush launch ceremony held at Silver Star Towers, Yen.com.gh spotted Efia Odo in her fitting yellow dress.

