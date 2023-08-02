Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kesse has been criticised for making statements about coup d'etat on his Twitter page

The rapper cautioned Ghanaian politicians to take notes from the coup that has occurred in Burkina Faso and Niger

Angry Ghanaians who disagreed with him called him out and cautioned him for threading on thin ice

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kesse, known privately as Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, has been criticised by some Ghanaians for tweeting about coup d'etat and telling Ghanaian politicians to take notes from the happenings in Niger and Burkina Faso.

Kwaw Kesse gets criticised for making disturbing comments about coup in Ghana Photo credit: @kwawkesse

Source: Instagram

In a short statement by Kwaw Kesse on Twitter, the rapper cautioned that whatever is happening in Niger and Burkina Faso is not far from Ghana.

The celebrated award-winning rapper and hitmaker, who has been active in Ghana's social and economic issues, inferred that Ghana's politicians should note the happenings in Niger and Burkina Faso that led to the coup d'etats.

Kwak Kesse tweeted saying:

"Whatever is happening in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger is not too far away from Ghana. I hope our politicians are taking notes ."

Some Ghanaians disagreed with the statement made by the entertaining rapper and felt that the idea of a coup was irrelevant and a threat to national progress.

See Kwaw Kesse's tweet below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kwaw Kesse's statement about coup on Twitter

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the post by Kwak Kesse, stating that a coup would deprive people of their freedom and lead to underdevelopment.

FYNGER GHcommented:

Nobody get time for this nonsense. Maybe you can organize your family members to go do that

Neutral commented:

None of these countries have the luxury that we have to choose. Unfortunately, we always choose the worse of the two evils since 1992. If we do away with them for just one term, they will not take our votes for granted. Our problem is us!

RichBek3322®️ commented:

Do you people think when there is a coup, you can even sit in your rooms peacefully and type nonsense…

Akufo-Addo condemns coup

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that soon after news of a coup attempt in Niger surfaced, Nana Akufo-Addo condemned the ongoing coups in the West African region.

The president stated that ECOWAS must unite to end coups in the sub-region while speaking at Liberia's 147th Independence Day celebrations.

According to reports that surfaced on Wednesday, June 26, 2023, President Mohamed Bazoum of the Niger Republic was reportedly detained by presidential guards within the presidential palace in Niamey.

