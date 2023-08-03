Tima Kumkum has vowed to avoid all interviews that will talk about her marriage

The media personality discussed some scenes from her marriage, stating that she would only do that on Adom Fm

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the video and scenes from the celebrated journalist's wedding

Ghanaian journalist and actress Tima Kumkum, known privately as Cynthia Tima Yeboah, has said that she would not grant an interview to any media platform for a discussion about her marriage. She stated that she preferred to keep her new marriage private.

In a discussion on Adom Fm, the esteemed Ghanaian journalist who recently tied the knot, has taken a resolute stance on her privacy by announcing that she will refrain from discussing her marriage with any media outlet.

Tima Kumkum, who made a beautiful bride, stated that she was comfortable sharing some details about her marriage with Adom Fm because she worked with them and saw them as a family.

Tima Kumkum, who earlier explained why she shared a long kiss with her husband said:

'I will never grant an interview anywhere concerning my marriage. I would not have spoken about it here if I did not see everyone here as a family.'

Watch the video of Tima Kumkum talking about her marriage below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Tima Kumkum's conversation about her new marriage

brown_bag_legend_one

All this is 666 . Let us, the single and lonely breathe.

el.idun.71 commented;

The world has changed,,, when I was growing up hardly would u see couples kissing even at weddings.

georginarobertson16 commented:

She is the happiest

victor_junior2022

These things don’t move me anymore.

kahnsenior commented:

She should take her marriage off social media. We've seen marriages more than like this that didn't end well, and I pray hers go far.

Tima Kumkum's husband speaks for the first time

Meanwhile, YEN.comgh reported earlier that on July 13, 2023, Tima Kumkum was formally renamed Mrs. Cynthia Duodu.

Tima Kumkum's spouse, Mr. Dominic Doudu, publicly declared his love for her on his Instagram. The radio personality published save-the-date images of her wedding with her husband's face hidden before the event.

