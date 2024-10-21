Counsellor Lutterodt, in an appearance on U Cook, criticised men who opt for DNA tests on their kids

The controversial marriage counsellor said that men who conduct DNA tests are senseless beings

Counsellor Lutterodt stated that he would not get upset if his spouse had an affair with another man

Controversial Ghanaian personality Counsellor Lutterodt criticised men who conduct DNA tests on their children.

In a conversation with gospel musician Empress Gifty on U Cook, Counsellor Lutterodt shared that he has an issue with DNA testing and questioned its importance.

The controversial marriage counsellor stated that any individual who conducts DNA tests on the children they share with their partners is senseless.

He said:

"People who conduct DNA tests have mental health issues. What are you doing the DNA tests for? I have no use for DNA tests."

Citing ex-footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey's paternity issue with his ex-wife, Counsellor Lutterodt stated that he would not be upset if his wife cheated with another man and got pregnant for him.

The famous figure said that he would not cry over his wife cheating on him, especially if she willingly decided to do so.

He said:

"Why would I cry if my wife cheated on me and got pregnant? I have always said that I won't be bothered if my wife has an affair with another man. I have been married to her for 26 years, so why would I cry if she cheats on me once. She understood what she did."

Counsellor Lutterodt's remarks garners laughter

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in regards to Counsellor Lutterodt's remarks below:

Counsellor Lutterodt advises against Funny Face's reunion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt advised against Funny Face reconciling with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, after his meltdown on social media.

The counsellor shared that Funny Face was in a delicate state and that a reunion with Vanessa would spell disaster for their children.

