Ghanaian artiste KiDi met the second lady at an event and engaged her in a brief conversation

The second lady looked excited to meet the award-winning artiste as she hugged him in a video

The first lady eye-talked KiDi to greet David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejani at the event, making netizens react to the video

Ghanaian artiste KiDi, known privately as Dennis Nana Dwamena, met the second lady, Samira Bawumia, at an event where they happily hugged each other. The second lady communicated with KiDi with her eyes to greet other dignitaries who were present, making Ghanaians react to the video.

The second lady eye-talks KiDi to greet David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejani Photo credit: @kidihq

In a video that has surfaced online, Ghanaian singer and songwriter, KiDi met the second lady, David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejani, and engaged in a brief conversation with them, making fans of the artiste react to the wholesome video.

According to netizens who chanced on the video, the second lady had instructed the award-winning artiste to greet the veteran movie stars after he greeted and hugged her in the video.

KiDi quickly shook David Dontoh's hands and walked to Akorfa Ejani to repeat the same gesture after an eye signal, believed to be an instruction, from the second lady, who had earlier met Kuami Eugene, was captured in the video.

Watch the video of KiDi being instructed by the first lady to greet the veteran actors below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of KiDi and Samira Bawumia

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, detailing the kind gestures of Samira Bawumia in prompting KiDi to greet the veteran actors.

Ben K Black commented:

Who else saw Samira telling Kid@i to greet the man #Respect

user308549335963 commented:

maaame no Ani abea, kiDi dey understand ooo✌️

kojo-official23commented:

I think she said Kidi should shake hands with the man

zarasaw0407 commented:

She gave him a sign to greet the elders.kidi be gentle

KiDi talks about spiritual attacks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that KiDi spoke on the escalating claims of spiritual attacks by other artistes.

KiDi informed YEN.com.gh that he thinks there is another side to the good in the world in response to Yaw Tog's statement about how he suffered from forces of darkness.

Wendy Shay has also revealed further information about the paranormal occurrence.

