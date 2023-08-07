Fameye took the stage by storm as he thrilled fans at his first-ever headline concert in London, UK

The event, which was in partnership with Bizzle Entertainment, took place on August 5, 2023, at Broadway Barking Theatre

The auditorium was filled to the brim as many folks came in their numbers to see the Ghanaian superstar

Ghanaian music sensation Fameye set the stage ablaze with an unforgettable performance at his inaugural headline concert in London. Teaming up with Bizzle Entertainment, the event took place at the Broadway Barking Theatre, drawing a large crowd.

Ghanaian musician Fameye performing at concert Photo Source: Fameye

Source: Twitter

Excitement was in the air as fans poured into the theatre in droves, eager to witness the musical prowess of the renowned artiste. On this remarkable night, Fameye had a surprise in store for his ardent supporters, doing a live rendition of his latest single, Not God. The song's powerful message resonated well with the audience who cheered him on while he performed.

Fameye's performance showcased his exceptional artistry and stage presence, leaving an indelible mark on attendees who were wholly content and got their money's worth.

Fameye wows Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users on Fameye's show.

MrMinp3dede commented:

Fameye just a spirit ooo ,today I have lost my last 250 cedis ,on my way home I was just listening to his songs to comfort me and I have faith that tomorrow is promised

@Atakora1K reacted:

Fameye all the way love ❤️ Your music bro

Bigmoney_Iyke said:

E be fameye chale ❤️One day make we see u for naija

Fixed164519 wrote:

Congrat u did it To the world

Fameye helps young man

In another story, Kwesi, a young man who went viral for expressing his love for Fameye, has been flown abroad by the musician.

Big Cedi, the content creator on whose platform the young man expressed his admiration for Fameye, spoke to YEN.com.gh about the development.

He confirmed that Fameye indeed flew Kwesi abroad, revealing that the young man had to get a passport in preparation for the trip.

