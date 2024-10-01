Obaapa Christy's Ex-Husband Pastor Love Jailed 4 Years, Video Drops Details
- Gospel singer Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Love, has been sentenced to a four-year jail term
- Pastor Love was jailed by a circuit court in Accra for defrauding a man named Samuel Amankwaah
- The controversial 'man of God' sold off the man's car in 2016 and failed to account for the proceeds
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Pastor Hammond Love, the head pastor of Action Grace Chapel and ex-husband of gospel singer Obaapa Christy, has reportedly been sentenced to a 48-month jail term.
YEN.com.gh understands that Pastor Love was sentenced in a 2016 fraud case involving Samuel Amankwaah.
According to an Angel FM report, Samuel Amankwaah, based in the US, shipped a car and asked Pastor Love to clear it from the port.
Pastor Love defrauded his friend
After removing the car from the port, Amankwaah asked Pastor Love to sell it and deduct his expenses.
After some time, the pastor had not been able to sell the car so Amankwaah asked him to hold on to the sale and wait for his return to Ghana in April 2016.
When Amankwaah arrived in Ghana, he duly paid back Pastor Love's money, but the latter refused to return the car to him, saying that he had sold it. Wondering why his friend would sell the car and still take money from him, Amankwaah reported to the police. The matter has been at a Circuit Court in Accra since 2017.
The report indicates that Pastor Love had argued that the previous judge sitting on the case had not indicated that he was a 'fraudster', but the judge ignored him and pronounced judgment.
Watch the video below (from the 56th minute):
Pastor Love apologises for outbursts at ex-wife
Meanwhile, the sentencing comes barely four weeks after Pastor Love's recent outbursts against his ex-wife.
In the angry outburst, Pastor Love alleged that Obaapa Christy had slept with Kyiri Abosom and other men while married.
Following his claims, the pastor went on Peace FM to apologise for his allegations, citing his anger as the cause.
Amid their troubles, a video of the gospel singer and her young son spending quality time surfaced online.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh