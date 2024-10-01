Gospel singer Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Love, has been sentenced to a four-year jail term

Pastor Love was jailed by a circuit court in Accra for defrauding a man named Samuel Amankwaah

The controversial 'man of God' sold off the man's car in 2016 and failed to account for the proceeds

Pastor Hammond Love, the head pastor of Action Grace Chapel and ex-husband of gospel singer Obaapa Christy, has reportedly been sentenced to a 48-month jail term.

YEN.com.gh understands that Pastor Love was sentenced in a 2016 fraud case involving Samuel Amankwaah.

According to an Angel FM report, Samuel Amankwaah, based in the US, shipped a car and asked Pastor Love to clear it from the port.

Pastor Love defrauded his friend

After removing the car from the port, Amankwaah asked Pastor Love to sell it and deduct his expenses.

After some time, the pastor had not been able to sell the car so Amankwaah asked him to hold on to the sale and wait for his return to Ghana in April 2016.

When Amankwaah arrived in Ghana, he duly paid back Pastor Love's money, but the latter refused to return the car to him, saying that he had sold it. Wondering why his friend would sell the car and still take money from him, Amankwaah reported to the police. The matter has been at a Circuit Court in Accra since 2017.

The report indicates that Pastor Love had argued that the previous judge sitting on the case had not indicated that he was a 'fraudster', but the judge ignored him and pronounced judgment.

Pastor Love apologises for outbursts at ex-wife

Meanwhile, the sentencing comes barely four weeks after Pastor Love's recent outbursts against his ex-wife.

In the angry outburst, Pastor Love alleged that Obaapa Christy had slept with Kyiri Abosom and other men while married.

Following his claims, the pastor went on Peace FM to apologise for his allegations, citing his anger as the cause.

Amid their troubles, a video of the gospel singer and her young son spending quality time surfaced online.

