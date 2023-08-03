Mr Drew has spoken about his reason for parting ways with Kaywa, who complained about his exit

The singer revealed that his lawyer had told him that there were some unfavourable conditions in his contract

He added that he would not allow his younger brother to sign a similar contract given to him by Kaywa

Musician and talented dancer Mr Drew, known privately as Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, said his lawyer advised him that his contract with Kaywa was unfavourable, leading to his exit from Kawya's record label.

In an Instagram live video, Mr Drew explained his reasons for leaving music producer and artiste manager, Kaywa, stating that it was due to a bad contract.

3xtra, earlier, reported that the entertaining singer and performer added that his contract with Highly Spiritual Music had ended, allowing him to renew or exit. However, upon thorough examination, the legal team identified clauses deemed unfavourable to Mr Drew's artistic and financial interests, triggering his exit.

Mr Drew said:

“I wouldn’t allow my younger brother to sign the same contract Kaywa’s label gave me if he chooses to enter the music industry.”

Watch a video of Kaywa talking about Mr Drew's exit from his record label below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the news about Mr Drew's exit from Highly Spiritual Music

Some Ghanaians agreed with Kaywa's explanations about the departure of Mr Drew from his record label and encouraged him to continue supporting talented youth.

@brainybwoy9931

Great Kaywa is the don jazzy in Ghana. There are other people like Richie as well. Ghana will be on the next level soon

@oluwasogoabbey4269

This is the problem, we are in 2023, and no one signs 3-4 Artists at a time without adequate resources. Budget, time, and management are going to be a problem.

@EliGovernor

Kaywa is a great guy with a big vision, but I think he allows his Christian values to influence his work too much. Christians like this verbal trust and this "leave it to God" too much.

Kaywa expresses disappointment in Lasmid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kaywa was hurt by how Lasmid handled their contract. The CEO of the Highly Spiritual record company discussed how he invested in Lasmid's career to produce a successful song.

However, Kaywa disclosed how the fast-rising artiste, made excuses when it was time to go into an official contract.

