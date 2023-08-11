Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown proved she is a fashion icon with her splendid look on Onua Showtime

The 45-year-old entertained the audience with her dance moves as she tried to perform Abigail and Afronita's choreography on the show

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video as the female dancers exhibit their unique talents

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown has become the talk of the town after placing last in a dance competition with Afronita and Talented Kidz winner Abigail on the show.

Nana Ama McBrown, Afronita and Abigail rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @onuatv

The talented TV show looked sporty in a red Givenchy tee shirt and stylish blue jeans styled with black boots for the Friday night edition of the entertainment program.

Nana Ama McBrown was joined in the studio by the beautiful mothers of the exceptional female dancers who spoke about their families and their daughters have made them proud.

Nana Ama McBrown interviews Abigail's mother

The mother of the Talented Kidz season 14 winner spoke about her child's education and special needs at school.

Nana Ama McBrown, Abigail and Afronita show off their dance moves

Abigail and Afronita perform a stunning choreography

The top female dancers, Afronita and Abigail, looked spectacular in their outfits as they showed off their dance moves.

Celebrity mothers dance to King Promise's Terminator song

The beautiful mothers of Afronita and Abigail joined Nana Ama McBrown on the dance floor to perform the Terminator dance challenge.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's dance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below

fosuhemaa795 stated:

The fact that Danita is always natural and still beautiful ❤️❤️❤️the energy of Abigail and the love from Our only Empress Mcbrown ❤️❤️❤️❤️

the_realhammonds stated:

The way the little girl matches up with the energy is super commendable

aj_baeby stated:

Why am I smiling plenty? I guess it’s sweetness overload in one video

Bridelafful stated:

Beautiful ❤️

shidalove_1.0 stated:

Eiii Nana

elsie_yegbs stated:

The gal dey dance o

abrofo_nkatie stated:

My two favourite girls❤️ goosebumps

mandy_jael_berry_woods stated:

THE WOMAN!

addod840 stated:

Nana Ama's energy is always on point

afia_cassandra stated:

❤️❤️My Nana Ama

ohemaa_ajoa stated:

Dis show is beautiful. Nana Ama is good too much why@iamamamcbrown

Nana Ama McBrown Serves Chic Street Style As She Rocks Black Jacket And GH¢900 Prada Boots

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who flaunted her curves in a stunning outfit on Onua Showtime.

She wore an expensive gold necklace and a cropped black Dolce & Gabbana jacket and looked stylish.

Ghanaian artist King Promise didn't disappoint his followers with his jacket and expensive boots while thrilling the audience with an unforgettable performance.

