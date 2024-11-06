Gifty Mawunya Dumelo esq, lawyer and wife of actor turned politician John Dumelo, shared memorable pictures from his official campaign launch

In a short message, she encouraged everyone to join the winning team, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The comment section was filled with support for her husband, while others spoke about her being a supportive and beautiful wife

Gifty Mawunya Dumelo esq, lawyer and wife of actor turned politician John Dumelo, has rallied behind her husband as he cont for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, supports him in the campaign. Image Credit: @missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo's wife shared memorable pictures from his official campaign launch on her verified Instagram page.

The photos showed a large crowd pleading their support to the former seasoned actor as he vies to be their next MP.

"Official launch of my husband’s campaign….."

Mrs Dumelo pleaded with the constituents to vote for her husband and that he was number two on the ballot paper.

She also encouraged Ghanaians to vote for John Dramani Mahama as the next president, who was number eight on the ballot paper.

In concluding her message, she encouraged everyone to be a part of the winning team.

"please remember to vote for @johndumelo1 he is number 2 on the ballot paper in the parliamentary race and number 8 for @officialjdmahama as your president on the 7th of December…. be part of the winning team……Eye zuuuuuuuuuu…….."

John Dumelo and his wife at his campaign.

Reactions to Dumelo's campaign photos

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians regarding Mr Dumelo's campaign:

ashidan_joseph said:

"You are too pretty Your Excellency Esq... with that beautiful heart. It's evident in your uplifted countenance 😍"

i_am_jemi said:

"You should start explaining to us why you are looking toooooo fineeeeeee…. 3y3 Zaaaaa🔥🔥🔥"

animahdorcas588 said:

"Future president and 1st lady....God please Let your perfect will be done IJN....Amen"

kafui651 said:

"Yes! The next first gentleman and first lady of Ayawaso constituency❤️🤍💚🖤🙌"

dr_mrs_s said:

"We are solidly behind him!!👏👏👏👏"

404notfound.xrp said:

"I can’t wait for Ghanaians to start valuing your luxury clothing and bags when your husband wins his seat."

Dumelo organises free buses for UG students

YEN.com.gh reported that Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo excited many University of Ghana students when he shared plans for making their return to campus easy.

A flier with details of buses stationed at vantage points in other regions to transport students safely back to campus was shared on social media.

Ghanaians were impressed with the initiative, noting that he would win the parliamentary seat in the December 2024 elections.

