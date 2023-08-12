The late Suzzy Williams' mother has come out with fresh allegations against some actresses

Madam Cecelia Williams, Suzzy Williams' mother, claimed Kalsoume Sinare and Nadia owe her money from the late actress's funeral

She ended her sad story by pleading with Nana Ama McBrown to help her pay her rent

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The late Suzzy Williams' mother, Madam Cecelia Williams, has asked Nana Ama McBrown to financially assist her with her rent money, or she would have to sleep on her daughter's grave.

She accused some actresses of taking $1000 ( GH¢11,204.34) from her daughter's funeral.

According to Madam Cecelia Williams, everyone has abandoned her since her daughter died in a car accident in 2005.

A photo collage of Suzzy Williams, her mother and Nana Ama McBrown Image credit: @Suzzy Williams @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Suzzy William's mother pleaded with McBrown during an interview on the radio to come to her aid, or she would become homeless. She said,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sweet Nana Ama McBrown, I know you have started something. Please continue. And God will bless you, amen. I've been telling people about the little you have done. You have already promised that you will do more. So please, the time is up. The landlord is on my neck. And I have no place to lay my head. The only place is Suzzy's grave. Maybe from there, I will get somebody. So please, your promise.

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Suzzy William's mother asking McBrown to help her pay her rent

While some were in support of Suzzy Williams' mother's request, others felt it was not Nana Ama McBrown's duty to help her pay her rent.

@whatspopping9979 commented:

Nana Ama McCbrown must be tired at this point. I can’t begin to fathom how she feels emotionally right now. I pray for her to keep being strong.

@ExhibitingMummysRecipes commented:

I started crying when the woman said, 'the only place to lay my head is Suzzy’s grave.'

@chiefmanmail commented:

Why do some people feel like someone is obligated to give them help…..it’s one dominant thing in the Ghana culture. If u need help ask for help but don’t call out someone and insist on them to help u like how.

@phinamusic5952 commented:

Thank God Suzzy’s mom has finally mentioned that Nana Ama is rather being good to her. God is in control

Nana Ama McBrown shares sad story of how she grew up in poverty

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported McBrown's account of how she grew up staying near a refuse dump.

According to the Onua TV presenter, the uncompleted house she lived in with her mother, aunty and grandmother was just a stone's throw away from the giant refuse dump in Kwadaso.

Nana Ama Mcbrown made these revelations to students of UCC, advising them to use their opportunities wisely.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh