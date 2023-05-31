Evangelist Suro Nyame has displayed the cash gift he received from Reverend Obofour after travelling a long distance to attend his church service

In the video, he shared a heartfelt message thanking him for the kind gesture, and he also disclosed what he and his friends would be using the GH¢15,000 for

He mentioned that one of the things he would be using the money for would be to buy a new base speaker to aid in spreading God's word

Evangelist Suro Nyame has shown proof that the huge sum of money that the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, promised him is real.

Evangelist Suro Nyame flaunts GH¢15,000 in video

In a video that emerged on social media, Evangelist Suro Nyame and his friends thanked Reverend Obofour for being kind to them and gifting them GH¢15,000.

His friends stood behind him as he gave words of thanks to the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel.

He stated that when he visited the church, the man of God empathised with him by considering how far he had travelled to attend his church service.

What Evangelist Suro Nyame would be using the money for

The Modern Pastor, as he affectionately calls himself, said he would extend the gesture to his friends who accompanied him by giving them GH¢10,000 to share.

He said that his friends would either use the money to buy a new phone or to start a new business.

Sharing what he would be using part of the money for, Evangelist Suro Nyame revealed that he would buy a base speaker to aid him in amplifying the word of God he preaches.

He explained that the base speaker would make the audio soothing in the ears of passersby who spot him on the roadside sharing the Gospel.

"If you see me using a base speaker in preaching, know that Reverend Obofour was the one who purchased it for me," he said in the video.

Below is a video of Evangelist Suro Nyame with the money bundle.

Reverend Obofour promises Evangelist Suro Nyame GH¢15k

