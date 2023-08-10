Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has announced the release of her first single, Korkor, which was dropped on August 7, 2023

She was spotted with famous dancer Incredible Zigi and his team as they performed the official dance challenge to the song

Many people talked about how they admired her dance moves in the video, while others said the song is a banger

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has released a new song, and a video of her dancing to it has caused a frenzy on social media.

Kisa Gbekle drops a new song Korkor, introduces a dance challenge

The talented actress announced that she ventured into music when she announced her first single, Korkor.

Dressed in a tight green jumpsuit, Kisa Gbekle was spotted with famous Ghanaian dancer Incredible Zigi and his team as they performed the official dance challenge to the song.

Towards the end of the video, the mother of one was captured shaking her backside vigorously.

Below is a video of Kisa Gbekle flaunting her curves and dancing to a new song.

Ghanaians react to Kisa Gbekle's new song and dance video

Social media users talked about her exceptional dance moves as they complimented her curves.

Sharing their reviews on the song, others said it was a jam and applauded her.

ace_dickson remarked:

@kisagbekle be you, chase your fantasies and passion...no one should fault you..you are doing you..

jayson___art commented:

To be Moesha didn’t work, let me switch to Hajia4real‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

otsinpong said:

The bombom is too heavy for her ayooooo

facemechanicgh said:

Very nice song.

angelaezire said:

Who said bbl nyash don't shake

petal_blo remarked:

I need this song to shade someone

sheezy_on_point stated:

But the song is cool u people for shun that. Kudos girl @kisagbekle

