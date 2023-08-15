Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was on Sirius XM, where he performed his verse on Bob Marley's Stir It Up remake

The rapper expertly delivered his clever rap on the beat and excited many Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok

Fans of the rapper were in awe of his aura and his rapping skills as they praised him for representing Ghana well

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, excited Ghanaians with his appearance on Sirius XM. The highlight of his appearance was his impeccable performance of his verse on the remake of Bob Marley's timeless classic, Stir It Up.

Sarkodie's rendition of the iconic track left a lasting impression on listeners as he flawlessly delivered his clever rap over the beat. The rapper's lyrical prowess and seamless flow were on full display, showing his remarkable talent and artistry.

The performance strongly impressed Ghanaians, with many taking to social media, particularly TikTok, to share and express their excitement. The video of Sarkodie's performance quickly garnered attention and gained traction, drawing admiration from fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Fans of the rapper were captivated not only by his exceptional rapping skills but also by his aura. Sarkodie's stage presence and ability to connect with his audience further solidified his status as a true icon of Ghanaian music.

Ghanaians also praised his dedication to his craft and ability to seamlessly blend his style with a classic track like Stir It Up.

Sarkodie wins the hearts of Ghanaians with his rap

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

slim candy said:

Charlie...seeing ur pics alone release my stress but to listen to ur music makes me forget all my problems...I ❤️okay

Merlinton wrote::

Gaddamnnnn it ….Sark will always be the best

Ephyia Nessa commented:

The God of Rap,the style is dope

