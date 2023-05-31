Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner displayed phenomenal football possession talent in a video that has emerged on social media

The rapper showed that football is another talent that he possesses as he flaunted that in a video

His skills amused the people inside the HitzFM studio such that they cheered him on as he displayed his talent

Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner has shown that football is another enviable talent he possesses after rap.

Amerado Burner flaunts football talent

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of HitzFM, the talented rapper showed he had great control of a football.

He started by picking up the football with one foot, and he kicked it in the air by switching his feet.

'The Throne' hitmaker then used his thighs to kick the ball in the air, and this amused people in the HitzFM studio.

He then kicked it high up in the air and chested it as it moved across his shoulders.

Amerado Burner also twisted the ball behind him and jumped in a lovely style.

Amerado's outfit and hairdo in the video

The talented rapper was spotted in a long-sleeved shirt with red and deep blue horizontal stripes.

The shirt's collar was white, extending to the v-shaped neckline. He wore a T-shirt with a black pair of jeans and red sneakers.

The top part of the Kyibom crooner's dreadlocks was styled into Bantu knots, and around it was cut and neatly shaped.

Below is a video of Amerado Burner displaying his football possession skills.

Delay and Amerado Burner 'chop love' at an event

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Amerado Burner and media personality Delay met at an event.

A video of them chopping love sparked massive reactions on social media as many drew conclusions that them being in an amorous relationship.

In the video, they were spotted hugging for a few minutes. Later Amerado sat beside The Delay TV host as he buried his head inside her voluminous bone straight frontal lace wig.

The viral video got many Ghanaians drooling over their unbreakable chemistry.

