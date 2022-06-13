Ace media personality, Afia Pokua has shared her thoughts on the current status of Justin Bieber in a post on her Facebook page

The Canadian Singer revealed in a video on his social media pages that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Speaking on this, Vim lady said that if Justin Bieber was living in Ghana, Ghanaians would have wished death on him

Head of Programs at the Despite Media Group, Afia Pokua says that if Justin Bieber was living in Ghana, Ghanaians would have wished him bad.

According to the Ghanaian media personality who is popularly known as Vim lady, people would have wished death on him.

Vim Lady and Justin Bieber. Photo Source: @real_vimlady @justinbieber

Source: Instagram

Her statements follow the Canadian singer announcing the cancellation of the rest of his seven-leg, 130-date tour. The news was received by fans with open arms as many showed overflowing love after he shared a video on social media that demonstrated his current health status.

Taking to her Facebook page to share her thoughts on Justin Bieber's issue that has since gone viral, Vim Lady said:

PRAY 4 BEIBER Ghana anka people will be praying for your downfall and even death for sharing your struggles with sickness BUT somewhere in obimanso they are PRAYING 4 JUSTIN BEIBER. yebebre akye paa

Vim Lady also praised people who had exhibited genuine concern and love for the singer. She stated that most people in Ghana are consistently waiting to jump on the downfall of other people.

Justin Bieber Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome That Causes Partial Facial Paralysis, Hearing Loss

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has updated his fans on his medical condition that forced him to cancel three shows on his Justice World Tour.

Taking to his Instagram, Bieber stated that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which if left untreated promptly will lead to permanent hearing loss and facial paralysis.

The 28-year-old entertainer said:

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

Source: YEN.com.gh