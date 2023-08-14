Efia Odo and Ras Nene arrived at a nightclub called Garage, where they hosted a party

Model and actress, Efia Odo and YouTuber and comedian, Ras Nene arrived in grand style at a nightclub in Accra.

Ras Nene and Efia Odo arrive in a Limousine party bus. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo and Ras Nene arrive at Garage in a Limousine

Arriving to host a party at Garage Lounge, Efia Odo and Ras Nene came in a luxury bus.

The yellow Limousine party bus had the words "Download The Mercado App" boldly written on it.

In a video that emerged online, they were met by fans who rushed to welcome them.

A little boy was seen hugging Ras Nene tightly in an excitement.

Details of Efia Odo and Ras Nene's outfits

Efia Odo wore a star-studded black mini-dress. Her ginger-coloured wig was styled into a bob.

Ras Nene looked simple and casual. He wore a white t-shirt and paired it with trousers.

Below is a video of Ras Nene and Efia Odo arriving at a nightclub in a yellow branded Limousine party bus.

Ghanaians react to the plush bus Efia Odo and Ras Nene rode in to host a party at a nightclub

Many people gushed over Efia Odo's black dress. They said she looked gorgeous in it and showered her with compliments.

Others were unhappy that Ras Nene did not help Efia Odo get off the bus and close the giant door.

iamphylxgh_ said:

This combination is the best!!!

dellasie_ stated:

I find this girl to be so cute and outgoing lol…. I really like her! She’s great for tv loads of personality!

vha_len_cy said:

Beauty and the Beast

thehairdomexperience stated:

Efia is pretty

andrew1z_ remarked:

Where from that child??

coco_abena said:

My girl looks gooodt!!!!

scorpion_5366 complained:

So, people still don't know how to treat women at public places like this one as the Camera is rolling 24/7 ? How can you get off from the Car and leave the lady to rather go back and get the door closed ?

efia___xx comment:

All black and ras is wearing white?

quofinana stated:

Where does @efia_odo get her dress am just asking for a lady friend

Source: YEN.com.gh