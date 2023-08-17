Actress Vivian Jill, in a TikTok video, acted out a perfect rendition of a Nigerian accent, leaving many people impressed

In her performance, Vivian talked about how she had to hustle alone with no help, but now that she has made it, people have the most to say

Fans of the actress praised her talent and were stunned by how well she was able to speak in a foreign accent without any hitch

Popular Kumawood actress Vivian Jill, in a viral TikTok, showed her remarkable acting prowess by flawlessly mimicking a Nigerian accent. The video has since garnered widespread attention, leaving countless viewers in awe of her talent.

In the video, Vivian portrayed a compelling narrative, discussing her past struggles and triumphs. She recounted her journey of single-handedly navigating life's challenges without external support. She also highlighted the irony of how many people seem to have the most to say about her now that she has achieved significant success.

Fans of the actress were quick to shower her with praise for her exceptional performance. Many were astonished by how effortlessly she spoke in a foreign accent, exhibiting an impressive command over the linguistic complexities of Nigerian speech. Vivian's ability to seamlessly switch accents without a hitch captivated netizens, proving her versatility.

Vivian Jill stuns many with Naija accent

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BNice said:

Nobody except God,oga don't change level for real

ivy osei443 commented:

You are toooo talented dear. Level don change

King James reacted:

Tell them ,konkonsanforrrr,tell them enemies of progress Yawaaaaaa I dey your back

isaack said:

wooow Nigeria woman naa sure more blessings

