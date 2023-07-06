Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofedua has said that actor Kwaku Manu built a school before Lil Win

He detailed the claims by the latter that he was the first Kumawood actor to build a school as false

Sumsum made these claims while talking about some Kumawood legends who need to be appreciated by Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofedua has said that Kumawood actor Lil Win's claims that he was the first actor in the Kumawood movie industry build a school was false. He detailed that Kwaku Manu, a colleague actor, had built a school before Lil Win.

Sumsum Ahuofe reveals Kwaku Manu built a school before Lil Win Photo credit: @kwakumanubob @sumsum_ahuofedua @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Poleeno, Sumsum asserted that the works of some Kumawood actors should be applauded. He stated that the likes of Agya Koo, Lil Win, Nana Ama McBrown and Akrobeto saved the movie industry.

In addition to his eulogy, Sumsum detailed that building a house or a school by some Kumawood actors should not be a surprise. The actor added in his interview that Kwaku Manu had built a school with his Kumawood earnings.

As a result, Agya Koo, who had caused some controversies after claiming that his mansion was built with political earnings, was in the position to build a mansion with his Kumawood earnings too.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While making some more revelations about the Kumawood movie industry, Sumsum stated that Kwaku Manu was the first actor to build a school, not Lil Win, as the later had reportedly claimed.

"I like to hear people tell the truth. It is disheartening to hear false claims being made. I was personally present at the unveiling of Kwaku Manu's school, so it is evident that Lil Win's statement is untrue."

Watch the video of Sumsum Ahuofe talking about Lil Win and Kwaku Manu below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sumsum Ahuofe's comments about Lil Win and Kwaku Manu's school

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video claiming Sumsum was honest, while others said that Lil Win did not make such claims

@sampsonagyapong3090 commented:

Lilwayn never said he built a school before Kwaku Manu. He said he built a house for his mother first before Kwaku Manu.

@yookue1074 commented:

I like Sumsum. He's real. I take a lot of wisdom from his conversation. A friend of mine is having a wedding, and I was not invited. I planned on not going, but what he said about Papa Kumasi has made me change my mind

@nyarkogiftt2472 commented:

I can't stop laughing sunsum

Lil Win talks about building a mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Lil Win responded to criticisms made about the house he built for his mother by fellow actor Oboy Siki in an interview with Abro GH TV.

Oboy Siki had earlier called the structure "one made for local gods," downplaying its quality.

Lil Win responded to the remarks by saying that he did not disagree with the actor's viewpoint because it was his perspective and that he did not care for mansions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh