Ghana woke up to the sad news of gospel musician OJ Blaq's sudden passing

Reports suggest that the musician finally succumbed to a kidney illness that he had been battling for about four years

Many thought OJ Blaq had made a full recovery after he came out with his miraculous recovery and testimony

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Former Ghanaian highlife music OJ Blaq, born Andrew Alexander Nii Akrashie, passed away on August 17, 2023, barely a year after announcing that he had given his life to Christ.

OJ Blaq went through a harrowing life-and-death situation when both kidneys malfunctioned due to his excessive drinking habit.

After his miraculous recovery, the musician pledged his life to God and went into full-time song ministration.

A photo collage of OJ Blaq before, during and after his kidney failure Image credit: @OJ Blaq

Source: Facebook

Unfortunately, Ghanaians received news of OJ Blaq's death, shocking many people as they were looking forward to his maiden gospel album, SHOW DEM.

Soon after his demise, videos of the late singer detailing his brush with death and encounter with God flooded the internet.

In one of the videos, OJ Blaq shared how he was still waiting for his kidney transplant, although he was no longer on the dialysis machine.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to sad video of OJ Blaq narrating how he battled with his life over two failed kidneys

Many sent their condolences to his family as they grieved the loss of their loved one.

Zinenuba Emmanuel commented:

Rest well, bro.

Barbara Boateng commented

Hope the youth will listen to you.

Barbara Boateng commented:

Awwwww OJ rest well.

Kuffour Helina commented:

May your soul R.I.P

OJ Blaq urges musicians to make good music as he turns towards Christ

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported OJ Blaq's decision to quit secular music for gospel songs after his narrow escape from death.

The former hot hiplife artiste told JOY FM that his name now stands for the Oracle of Jesus because since he regained his health, he has been determined to do everything for Jesus.

In the interview, OJ Blaq revealed that he became a born-again Christian after his faith was renewed through his near-death experience. He described his battle with kidney disease and subsequent recovery as unexplainable in the medical world.

He ended by telling his colleagues to make music to help the upcoming generation whilst glorifying God.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh