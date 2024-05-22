A video of Ghanaian musician D-Cryme participating in the door-to-door campaign of his colleague Guru has gone viral

In the video making rounds on social media, the 'Wobe ku me afere' hitmaker was captured talking to students in their hostels

Netizens who saw the video were thrilled and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian musician D-Cryme, who has been missing in the music scene for a while now, has bounced back with a grand appearance by joining the campaign team of his colleague musician, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru.

The musician born Darlington Akyekum was captured visiting hostels on the University of Ghana campus, selling his favourite candidate.

Photos of D-Cryme (L) and Guru (R) Image Credit: D-Cryme/Guru_/Facebook

D-Cryme also seized the moment to entertain the students by singing some of his hit songs for them in a video shared by @gist_online.

The students were delighted to receive Guru, D-Cryme and the other campaign team members who visited their hostels.

Watch video below:

Lil Win hops onto Guru's campaign

D-Cryme is not the first musician to support Guru in his SRC presidential bid. Earlier scenes captured Ghanaian actor Lil Win also vigorously campaigning for Guru.

The Kumawood actor was spotted with Guru on his door-to-door campaign on the University of Ghana campus.

Lil Win advocated for Guru, convincing students to vote for him because he was the best candidate for the position.

Netizens confused as Guru announces decision to contest UG SRC presidency

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei has announced his intention to contest the upcoming University of Ghana (UG) Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.

Guru took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform Ghanaians about his decision. Netizens received the news with mixed reactions; some expressed shock, while others lauded him.

Guru is the second musician to contest the enviable SRC president role after Ghanaian Dancehall artist Samini boldly decided in 2022. It is unclear why the Guru made this decision; however, the move has drawn reactions from netizens, who flooded the comment section with their opinions.

