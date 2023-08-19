Wanlov the Kubolor, in a video, has begged the Ghanaian army not to fight against Niger as they would be doing so on behalf of the west

The musician said he was against the deployment of ECOWAS troops to Niger as it would make them puppets for the French and colonial masters

Niger is currently under a military regime due to a coup, and ECOWAS is ready to deploy a standby military force from 11 member states, including Ghana, to restore democratic order

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Renowned musician Wanlov the Kubolor has earnestly requested the Ghanaian army to reconsider their involvement in the ongoing situation in Niger. He expressed his concern that if they participate in the deployment of ECOWAS troops to Niger, they might inadvertently become instruments serving the interests of the West.

Wanlov The Kubolor speaking Niger coup Photo Source: wanlov

Source: Instagram

Wanlov emphasized his strong opposition to the potential consequences of the ECOWAS military intervention. He fears that sending troops from West African nations, including Ghana, to Niger could lead to them being manipulated as pawns by the Western powers.

He particularly pointed out that this action might diminish the autonomy and sovereignty of the ECOWAS forces, reducing them to mere instruments of the French and other colonial powers.

Niger presently finds itself under the grip of a military regime following a coup. In response, ECOWAS, a regional intergovernmental organization, is readying a rapid-response military unit comprising forces from 11 member states, including Ghana. Their mission is to reinstate democratic governance in Niger and ensure the return of stability and peace to the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians praise Wanlov

War King said:

Wow this guy surprised me with sense today ❤️

SparbyReal_TV commented:

Today be the only day Wey @kubolor talk Wey he nor create jokes that means he mean am

Lele reacted:

Boosu forget na GH army Nobody go go... ebi social media hype. u go see sey at the end of it all Nothing go happen

Gyampo is also against the invasion of Niger

In a related story, Professor Ransford Gyampo has joined the call for a planned invasion of Niger with ECOWAS troops to be shelved.

The political science professor at the University of Ghana, Legon, said military action could backfire because the Niger junta seem ready to fight back.

He also expressed concern about Russian and American interests in the region, which he said could turn the ECOWAS invasion into a proxy war between the two superpowers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh