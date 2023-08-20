Talented rapper Lyrical Joe says his haircut speaks to the authenticity of his brand

The lyrical powerhouse said that it was important for everyone to have an identity that everyone can use to distinguish them from others

Lyrical Joe told YEN.com.gh that his hair represents a statement of his image

Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe, born Joseph Gamor, said the line in his hair is not the regular "a-boy". According to him, it means he is the topic of all rap conversations.

Lyrical Joe can be identified by his unique haircut since he went public and stepped into the limelight.

He added that he didn't need to act out of character to make the news because he is the news.

Lyrical Joe had a long conversation with YEN.com.gh over his appearance, especially his haircut.

He said, "And I intended to make myself the headline. Nobody will make you the headline. So this is not "a-boy" This is a headline. If no one is going to make me the headline. I put the headline on me. So you don't have to go and read a newspaper to hear about Lyrical Joe. He is the headline story."

Lyrical Joe describes the versatility of rap music

According to the Ghanaian rapper, rap music is very flexible and adaptable.

Lyrical Joe pointed out to YEN.com.gh that rap can feature in any music genre. He mentioned that rap music blends effortlessly with other music sounds, which makes it an influential music genre.

He said, "The thing is that when it comes to rap music, I always say that rap music has lived through the why's. Rap music s everything. You can fit rap music in Afro or anything, So it depends on how you can put rap music on everything."

He added that there was a downside to the versatility of rap. Lyrical Joe cautioned rappers to be mindful when emerging with other genres or following trends.

"The danger is that as you are doing that as a rapper, just make sure you don't lose your core," he warned.

