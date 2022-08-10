Ghanaian rapper Amerado has dropped a new 'diss' song titled 'Sin No More', and it is aimed at fellow rapper Lyrical Joe

The pair have had a back and forth for days as there has been bad blood between them for a while now

The new song by Amerado has sent social media into a frenzy as they reacted to Amerado's power-packed lyrics

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has sent for fellow rapper Lyrical Joe in a power-packed 'diss' song titled 'Sin No More.'

The song is a reply to Lyrical Joe's 'Mute.' The two rappers have entertained Ghanaians in the past few days with a lyrical back and forth

The relationship between the two musicians has been sour for a long time, but the bad blood between them got further aggravated and resulted in a heated battle of words.

Lyrical Joe looked like he was in a comfortable lead as he dropped 'Baboon.' Amerado replied with 'Ponky Joe', but folks seemed to be on the side of Lyrical Joe, who again dropped the song 'Mute.'

Amerado's 'Sin No More' seems to have swung things in his favour as folks react in awe at the lyrical prowess he showed. Many believe Amerado is now in the lead.

Fans React To 'Sin No More'

NebaSark said:

Now feeling amerado for this beef.. Sin no More Track be hard. Now plenty ingredients dey enter the beef inside. Lyrical beef is what we need not insults

ThoughtPillow praised Amerado:

Maaaad respect to Amerado. He did justice to the Sin No More track. The bar has been raised for Lyrical Joe But I trust him to deliver

the_mar oli_boy also wrote:

The way Amerado lash Lyrical Joe for the Sin No More track top de3 unless Efo switch to Ayigbe oo. At least we hear "Daavi made kuku" aa we go take the win give am

In a related story, Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe has thrown shots at fellow rapper Amerado in a new song titled baboon.

The two heavyweight rappers have been involved in a feud for a while now, and it does not look like they will make up anytime soon.

The new song by Lyrical Joe has thrown social media into a frenzy as Ghanaians reacted to the lyrical content of the song.

