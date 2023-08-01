Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, a YouTuber who was denied a call to the Bar, has accused the legal establishment of tarnishing her

The YouTuber said she is yet to be made aware of the specific reason she was prevented from becoming a lawyer

Governor-Ababio was denied a call to the Bar after the General Legal Council was petitioned over alleged misconduct

The YouTuber who was denied a call to the Bar, Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, has taken on the legal establishment over the alleged discrimination against her.

Reacting to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo seemingly justifying the denial, Governor-Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, accused the General Legal Council of baselessly preventing her from being called to the Bar.

She complained in a thread on Twitter that the Chief Justice was contributing to tarnishing her image.

The Chief Justice described the reaction to Governor-Ababio being denied a call to the Bar because of her perceived conduct as surprising.

Governor-Ababio, in response on Twitter, said she was yet to be informed of why she was denied a call to the Bar.

“Respectfully, I am still waiting to be told what my improper conduct was from 6th Nov, 2022 till date. I cannot handle this tarnishing of image and spread of false information about the true facts of the events that took place for much longer. This is cruel.”

Ama Governor's sexuality

There are also concerns that Governor-Ababio is being discriminated against because she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

The YouTuber maintains that this is not a basis for her to be denied a call to the Bar.

“The third ground, which was not challenged as a lie, was that I am queer and that I sleep with women. We argued that while that was blissful fact, it was not a ground on which I should be deemed unfit to be called to the Bar.”

Controversial petition

YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that Governor-Ababio was denied a call to the Bar after a petition accusing her of bad conduct. The petitioner was one Hajia Siduri, who Governor-Ababio says cannot be traced.

Ghanaian broadcaster and lawyer Richard Dela Sky denied reports that he was behind the petition when leaked photos of the petition showed his phone number.

