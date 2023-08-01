Chief Justice has given some reasons why Ama Governor was not called to the Bar in November 2022

In a speech at an event, she said they do not accept people with obscene and offensive characters to the Bar

Many have commented on the video shared on social media and asked what the obscene behaviour was

Ghana's Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has given reasons why a popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Ama Governor, has not and may still not be called to the Bar.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, in a speech at an event, said when people behave in certain ways they find to be a dent in the legal system, they don't call them to the Bar.

She that people don't understand the position of the Ghana Legal Council when they decide not to call some people to the Bar.

A collage of Chief Justice Torkornoo and Ama Governor

"When somebody has behaved in a certain way, and we say we cannot call the person to the Bar, I was surprised at the furriery that rose up concerning the call to the Bar of certain people, like seriously?"

"For you to come into our space and to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive, and you expect that you'll be admitted. It doesn't work like that. Your comments on social media, your ex parte communications for Judges is extremely critical," she added.

In November 2022, a Ghanaian YoutuberAma Governor, real name Elorm Ababio, was not called to the Bar though she completed the Ghana School of Law School and passed her interview.

The General Legal Council (GLC) put her call to the Bar on hold pending the outcome of a committee tasked to determine her worthiness or otherwise.

The GLC informed Ama Governor that a concerned citizen petitioned the Council, alleging she did not have good character to be called to the Bar.

The GLC subsequently tasked a three-member committee to investigate the complaint and determine whether Ama Governor could be called to the Bar.

A mini call in May 2023 did not have Ama Governor as part of the new lawyers after the first denial.

Comments on the video

There have been several reactions to the video shared on Twitter. Read some of the comments below:

@_Tsiddi said:

...you live in a country where the government instead of enforcing the constitution, is asking people to come for money to pay rent to landlords breaking the law by collecting more than 6 months rent. May this 'honourable' professional ensure that Aunty Ciccy gets her jail term.

@KmartinDK commented:

You cannot even define who a Ghanaian is, and you think you think you are in a position to prescribe how people should behave in their private spaces? What all the garbage judgements the Supreme Court has been churning out lately??

@SoulbirdsNest wrote:

I hate this thing where the speaker simply expects everyone listening to know what she means and comply with unspoken rules. Injustice thrives in silence. The truth is in everything she's not saying...she won't even say Ama's name.

@NickIyke said:

Ghana is like a State in Nigeria. You can’t make it this young to the Court of Appeal in Nigeria. Let’s not even talk about the Supreme Court of Nigeria, then become the most senior Justice who’s almost always the Chief Justice of the Federation.

@wastyr commented:

Madam, don’t mind the woke Ghanaians. Do your job and let’s uphold our values high. We can’t call anything to the BAR.

Ama Governor gets emotional after being denied a call to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Governor was emotional about not being called to the Bar.

She made a video expressing her frustrations while she sang Black Sherif's Pray De Youngsta.

She related to the emotional lyrics of the tune and sang passionately. Many peeps felt bad for Ama Governor and sympathised with her.

