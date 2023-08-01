Ghanaian socialite and lifestyle YouTuber Ama Governer has reacted to the Chief Justice's reason for not calling her to the bar

She stated that she had not been briefed on reasons concerning her failure to join the Ghana bar, yet, she is constantly embarrassed and shamed publicly

The young law graduate further narrated how the court treated her and her lawyer after deciding to win back her rights

Young Ghanaian law graduate Ama Governor, known privately as Elorm Ama Ababio, has reacted to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's justification for preventing her from joining the bar. Ama Governor referred to her treatment of her as cruel and demanded that she is briefed on her misconduct.

Ama Governor replies Chief Justice, explaining reasons for cruel treatment towards her

During an ethics training program, the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, justified the Ghana Law Association's decision not to call socialite Ama Governor to the bar.

The Chief Justice stated that she was surprised to learn about the reaction from social media after the young lady was not called to the bar for misconduct.

The Cheif Justice said:

"I was surprised at the furor that rose up concerning the call to the bar of certain people, and I thought, seriously?

Is this proper conduct for the legal sector? That is interesting. So, for you to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive, and you expect to be admitted. It doesn’t work like that. Your comments on social media, your ex parte communication for judge is extremely critical."

Ama Governor, who had struggled emotionally after the controversies, reacted to the video and said:

"Respectfully, I am still waiting to be told what my improper conduct was from 6th Nov, 2022 till date. I cannot handle this tarnishing of image and spread of false information about the true facts of the events that took place for much longer. This is cruel.

I won the ‘case’, if you will, against the till date unidentified petitioner. After my lawyer and I submitted our written legal response to the frivolous petition, it was thrown out in the very first hearing."

See the Chief Justice's explanation and Ama Givernor's reaction below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Ama Governor's message to the Chief Justice

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Ama Governor's reaction, siding with her on some details she shared, while others disagreed.

]@biawurbi commented:

They’re trying everything within their power to bring you down and drag you through the mud to prove a point. But you WILL come out on top. This is something everyone who believes in you and supports you knows.

Joseph Kweku Woode commented;

The code of conduct regarding propriety does not permit you in any of what you’ve been doing. Let’s be guided by every works code of conduct and work with it.

@Your_Blackness commented:

This is hurting, investing time & resources only to be told at the eleventh hour that an allegation has been leveled against you(unknown accuser) & hence you don’t deserve what you’ve toiled for. This is devastating to a young lady who has put in work & has to forfeit her dreams

