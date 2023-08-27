Former President John Mahama has said electoral brutalities remain a stain on the legacy of President Akufo-Addo

The former presider said the Akufo-Addo administration was also complicit in past instances of electoral violence.

Mahama’s comments come after violence marred the New Patriotic Party Special Delegates congress

Former President John Mahama has criticised the NPP for the acts of violence recorded during its Special Delegates Congress.

Mahama in recent comments said violence had become the new normal in the NPP.

Ali Zakaria (R) was reportedly assaulted by unidentified individuals. Source: Facebook/@JohnDramaniMahama

In posts on social media, he also referenced past incidents of violence involving the NPP during elections.

“The barbarity of Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019 and the murder of eight innocent Ghanaians during the 2020 elections will forever be a blot on the legacy of President Akufo-Addo and VP Mahamudu Bawumia.”

“Such brutal acts have no place in modern society, especially during an internal contest among persons who belong to the same party and have known each other for many years,” the former President said.

During the Special Delegates Congress, the North East regional coordinator for NPP’s flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, was attacked, leaving him hospitalised.

Ali Zakaria was reportedly assaulted by unidentified individuals after he questioned some voters who were publicly displaying their ballot papers in violation of the voting guidelines.

Bawumia wins big in Special Delegates Congress

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%.

The vice president had been tipped by most polls to win comprehensively.

He was followed by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Former trades minister Alan Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

NPP won't win 2024 elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the results of a poll show the governing NPP is not likely to hold on to power beyond 2024.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics showed that people who voted for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election say they won't vote for Bawumia in 2024.

Bawumia was tipped by a previous poll by the same pollsters as among the leading candidates in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.

Kyerematen was named as having the same chance as Bawumia to excel in the polls. The latest poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows that Dr Bawumia has lost support among Akufo-Addo's coalition.

Source: YEN.com.gh