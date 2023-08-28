RB Leipzig player Dani Olmo, in a video, had dinner with German-born Ghanaian footballer Benjamin Henrichs and ate Ghanaian food

RB Leipzig's midfielder Dani Olmo and his teammate, Benjamin Henrichs, in a video, had dinner together, which saw Olmo trying banku and okro soup.

RB Leipzig Star Dani Olmo eating banku Photo Source: bennyhenrichs

In the footage, there was plantain, rice and other dishes on the table. However, it was the banku and okro soup that particularly captured Olmo's interest. The sight of the Ghanaian dish seemed to intrigue the Spanish player, as he decided to give the dish a try.

As Olmo ate the meal Henrichs playfully captured Olmo's reactions on camera. Olmo's appreciation for the dish was apparent as he had a smile on his face while eating.

Henrichs was impressed and teased his teammate, suggesting that Olmo might have a hidden Ghanaian heritage due to his evident enjoyment of the traditional cuisine. Many folks were impressed by the bond between the two stars.

Ghanaians excited by Dani Olmo's love for GH food

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kit Cat206 said:

Bro is in the best form of his life after tasting Ghanaian dishes lol

Simon commented:

Turn nationality to Ghana man we need u

mcbhillion wrote:

the day he will visit Ghana , he won't go back

Nana Kwame Frimpong reacted:

olmo is now Ghanaian

Dani Olmo eats Ghana jollof

In another story, on August 12, 2023, Dani Olmo scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup final, securing the trophy for RB Leipzig.

Days after the final, the footballer revealed the superpower that inspired him to score the three goals was Ghanaian jollof.

In a video, he was asked by fellow teammate Benjamin Paa Kwesi Henrichs what inspired him to deliver the performance, prompting the answer.

