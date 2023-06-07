The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, surprised the manager of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson with a visit

The celebrated IGP exchanged pleasantries with Fadda Dickson, hugging him and cracking some jokes at UTV's premises

Netizens reacted to the video and talked about Fadda's admirable humour despite his quiet personality

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, visited the general manager of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson. Fadda Dickson hugged Dampare and cracked some jokes, which got the police officers laughing.

In a video which is believed to be a part of the IGP's media tour, Dampare visited the management of Despite Media, who seemed to have had no knowledge about the unexpected visit. The IGP arrived with some police officers, who were in their police uniforms with him and shook the hands of the Despite Media management team.

The fashionable manager, Fadda Dickson, whose photos and posts on his Instagram garnered a lot of reactions from his followers, hugged Dampare in the video and said:

You should have told me you were going to visit today, I would have worn my Christman attire.

Dampare jokingly responded:

I want to take the clothing you're wearing away from you instead.

Watch the video of Dampare visiting Despite Media and Fadda Disckon below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Dampare visiting Despite Media's management

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, laughing at Fadda Dickson's humour, while others criticised Dampare for his inability to arrest some persons due to his relationship with them.

amponsahephya commented:

)se 3na mo aka nanka me hy3 me bronya ataade no

aboagyedanie commented:

These are some of the reasons Gh Police can't arrest some individuals if the offend the law because of their self put put

g_qwabena commented:

One word from a quiet person (Fada Dickson) will make your day ❤️

